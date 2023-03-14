Eduviere, Ethiope East APC rally support for Agege, Anidi

Party faithful of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ward 3, Oria-Abraka, yesterday, held a rally to galvanize support for the gubernatorial candidate of the party and Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, House of Assembly candidate for Ethiope East Constituency, Hon Innocent Anidi, ahead of the gubernatorial election on March 18, 2023.

The rally commenced in the afternoon from the palatial residence of the Convener of the rally, Comrade Timothy Eduviere at Oria-Abraka to Odumere, Asakpokpo, Eseme, Ovwodo, Oruabor, Uragbesa, Ughere, Umeghe, Odo and terminated at the residence of the convener.

Addressing journalists at the end of the rally, Comrade Timothy, said he singlehandedly organized the rally to garner votes for Agege, expressing confidence in the ability of Agege to change the under-developmental trajectory of Abraka.

He explained that he and his supporters defected from PDP last week to APC due to gross neglect of his community and abysmal performance of Governor Okowa.

Eduviere said: “ I left the PDP last week because my supporters have not benefited from the party, I have not benefited and my community neglected despite my unwavering support and contribution to the development of the party in Ethiope East.

“Abraka is like a community living outside of civilization. There are no motorable internal roads, no electricity supply and no government project there.”

The convener said it was bereft of equity and fairness for Governor Okowa to have abandoned Abraka while he executed infrastructural projects in other local government.

While urging Deltans to come out in large number to vote Agege, Anidi and other APC candidates, Eduviere admonished them to be brave and protect their votes at the polling units.

Also speaking, the pioneer Chairman of APC in Ethiope East, Pastor Stephen Eruotor, said with Agege’s performance at the Senate, he will do wonders if elected Governor.

Other party faithful who spoke predicted victory and called on Deltans to right the wrongs of PDP by voting Agege.