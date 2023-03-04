Edo University Uzairue promotes six to full Professors

The Management of Edo State University Uzairue (EDSU), led by Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, has announced the promotion to full professorship six of the university’s staff and nine to the rank of Associate Professor.

The Vice-Chancellor, according to Betcher Ekhosuhun, Public Relations Officer, in his remarks, stated that the prompt promotion of EDSU staff was a way of rewarding and promoting excellence and hard work.

Those whose publications were sent out for external assessment and were returned positive and subsequently elevated to the rank of professor include Dr. Andrew Hassan Ate of the Department of Mass Communication, Dr. Charles Oluwasuen Adetunji of the Department of Microbiology, Dr. (Mrs.) Evelyn Nwamaka Ogbeide-Osaretin of the Department of Economics, Dr. (Mrs) Muniratu Maliki of the Department of Chemistry, Dr. Shegun Kelvin Otoikhian of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Dr. Aharaiyi F. Coolborn of the Department of Microbiology.

Those elevated from the rank of Senior Lecturer to Associate Professors are Dr. (Mrs.) Harriet Efanador-Obeten of the Department of Political Science, Dr. Festus Chukwudi Onyeka of the Department of Civil Engineering, Dr. Henry Akpojubaro Efegbere of the Department of Community Medicine, Dr. Pius Omoruyi Omosigho of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Dr. Dabor Alexandar of the Department of Accounting, Dr. Olukayode Abiodun Faleye of the Department of History/International Studies, Dr. Chinedu Pascal Uchenna of the Department of Computer Engineering, Dr. Solomom Awuzie of the Department of English and Dr. Kenneth Atoe of the Department of Chemical Pathology.

Vice Chancellor Aluyor congratulated the promoted staff for their hard work and contributions to the development of the university and hoped that the promotion will motivate them to do more for the betterment of the University.

Ag. Registrar and other senior staff members of EDSU thanked the Vice Chancellor for always putting the welfare and development of staff at the core of his administration.