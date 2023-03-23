Edo Election: Obaseki’s CoS lauds outcome, knocks Oshiomhole, APC

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of last Saturday’s election into the state house of assembly where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is maintaining a majority by winning 12 seats out of the 21 so far declared and expressed confidence that the party would still do very well in the three that have been declared inconclusive.

Iyoha however lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Edo North senator-elect, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who he said were bent on stagnating the Obaseki-led development in the State describing them as the common enemy of the state but that the outcome of the election has put them to shame.

He also denied allegations contained a petition trending in the social media against him written by a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Patrick Eholor accusing him of electoral violence and malpractice.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank and congratulate our gallant party members and the Edo people that voted massively for PDP state assembly candidates that won in last Saturday’s election in the state. The outcome was a clear demonstration of the acceptability of the party.

“However, the enemy in this election was Oshiomhole and the APC so for me while congratulating everybody that won in the election, the common enemy was those that stole the mandate of the people on the 25th of February and we thank God they could not repeat the same on March 18th and they were our opponent in the last election”

On the allegation against him by Eholor, he said “As far as I am concerned Eholor is a meddlesome interloper and rabble rouser that doesn’t deserve any attention. He was the one who came to disrupt the process because he had no reason to be there, he voted in Utoka in Ovia North East so he had no reasons whatsoever to be at the collation centre where he claimed he was attacked.

“If he says I was inducing voters it means voting was still going on when there was no movement and he was supposed to be in Ovia at the time so you can see he was lying from both sides of his mouth.

“He had no business in the collation centre, I had a business in the collation because I was the collation agent for my party, we did not finish our collation in George Idah Primary School because of light so they now moved it to Urokpota Hall so I was collation agent for my party when he came to disrupt the process and the security agents sent him out.