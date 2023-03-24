Edo billionaire serial entrepreneur, Interswitch boss, bags award

It was another day of glory for Edo State born billionaire, Mitchell Alegbe who occupies the plum position of the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO of African numero uno digital finance solution provider, Interswitch Limited, as he recently added another feather to his many caps of achievements.

The over $26 billion firm interswitch has made revenue collection, tax payment , bill payment like PHCN, DSTV subscription, interbank transfer easy and seamless.

Alegbe, fondly called ‘Mr cashless’ in cooperate world circles by his admirers for his ingenuity , no doubt, had set the pace towards the much talked about cashless policy as presently upon embarked upon by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The trained engineer and philanthropist recently bagged the EY Entrepreneur of the year Award 2023 West Africa in the masters entrepreneur category and emerged the winner.

Alegbe, a graduate of Electrical Engineering from the University of Benin. He is an alumnus of the Global CEO Program organized by IESE Business School, The Wharton School, and China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) for senior executives of organizations.

Interswitch is a leading African integrated payments and digital commerce platform company headquartered in Lagos. Founded in 2002 in Nigeria, as a transaction switching and processing company with national focus, Interswitch progressively evolved to incorporate consumer financial services with the successive launches of Quickteller, a retail payments ecosystem linking merchants and billers with consumers, as well as Verve, a homegrown, EMV-certified payments card scheme.