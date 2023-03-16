Edo APC, deputy governor bicker over arrest of party’s deputy chairman

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Philip Shaibu have been at each other’s throat over the arrest of the APC deputy chairman, Jaret Tenebe in the early hours of Thursday.



The APC had alleged that he was arrested on the orders of Shiabu shortly after Tenebe was said to have left the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Etsako West local government area.



Although Tenebe was later released on Thursday, the APC accused Shaibu of being responsible for his ordeal.



The State Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd) the Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the party Mr Victor Ofure Osehobo, the chairman said, “We insist that, resorting to using the police to arrest and detain the State Vice-chairman of the APC, Mr Jarrett Tenebe is completely unacceptable, unlawful and cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.



“Our party charges the Edo state deputy governor to note that Edo State is a part of the Nigerian nation which is a democracy, governed by law which creates no space for the whims and caprices of dictatorial, oppressive and vindictive individuals, who have no regard for rules.



“Mr Shaibu should therefore respect the provisions of the law by following due process in dealing with issues, particularly those guaranteed by the constitution. He has no right whatsoever to order the arrest and illegal detention at an unknown location of the State Vice-chairman of the APC or any citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for that matter.”



But reacting on behalf of Shaibu, his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana said “This is a case of giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it. Philip is not in charge of the police in Edo state neither is he in charge of police authorities in Abuja, the deputy governor of Edo State did not plant a gun on the body or in the car of the man, they said ammunition and arms were found on him. Is the Deputy Governor of Edo State a police officer? Was he around when he was arrested? Was the governor the one who deceived him or who lured him to go and carry arms? So why are they blaming an innocent man because of the election? If they say that the deputy was the one who asked police to arrest him, they should ask Tenebe, why were you arrested. These are pertinent questions reasonable Nigerians should ask the APC and they should the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu alone.



“They should ask him how come you were carrying arms and for who and they should ask the police if it is true that they found arms on him and they should also ask him, what was he doing in INEC office at that unholy hour.”