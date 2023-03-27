Edo 2024: Group drums support for Idahosa as governor

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State a group, Greater Edo State (GES) has called on the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly (NASS), Hon. Dennis Idahosa to prepare to contest the 2024 governorship election.



The group noted that Idahosa has proven his capacity and capability to lead the people despite being a first time member of the House of Representatives through his contributions to legislative business in the green chamber, his sponsorship of motions and bills and what he has done in terms of infrastructure to his constituents.



The coordinator of the GES, Mr Emmanuel Asekhame in a press statement titled “Entrusting Dennis Idahosa With Higher Responsibility in Edo State” which he made available to newsmen in Benin on Monday appealed to relevant stakeholders across the three senatorial districts of the state to work towards presenting the best for the people irrespective of the ethnicity.



According to him, “While we don’t want to dwell on the issue of power rotation, we must however state that there was nowhere that the issue of power rotation was agreed upon or even documented, we only speak on it on the basis of fairness and equity and nothing more.



“As a group, our concern primarily is how to ensure that the people enjoy good governance and we believe that Idahosa has what it takes to ensure that Edo people enjoy dividends of democracy as evident in his stewardship to the people of Ovia Federal Constituency.



“As a first timer, the Ovia representative has broken the ceiling and enthroned quality representation to the people of Ovia.

“His numerous projects and empowerment programmes abound for everyone to see. The lawmaker has also initiated and sponsored bills and move motions that have changed the quality of lives of his constituents.



“Idahosa has brought dynamism in representation by always being on ground at his constituency almost every weekend.

“His compassion and zeal to better the lives of his constituents is second to none in the history of our dear state.

“This is exactly why we felt that he would do better when entrusted with higher responsibility in Edo State.”