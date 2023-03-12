EDHA: Obaseki’s infrastructural legacies will ensure victory for PDP — Group

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A group Edo Legacy Group, (ELG) has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s infrastructural development across the state would contribute to the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in next Saturday’s house of assembly election.

It said such achievements cannot be sacrificed just to swell the political egos of those who are desperate to win elections to the detriment of the state’s development.

They called on the people to put behind them the outcome of the Presidential elections in the state and focus on the coming election which it said directly affects the people.

In a statement by the group's global president Samson Imade and Secretary, Francis Igbineweka and eight others said Edo people would continue to support Obaseki to succeed.

Part of the statement reads “The developmental stride of the governor in changing the face of governance has resulted in the physical development in the state. Today, as Edo citizens we are proud of the new secretariat built for civil servants. We make bold to say no state of the federation can boast of a decent working environment like the one in Edo built by Obaseki.

“The people need to visit Iguoriakhi for the new structures the governor is putting there for a fresh take-off of the school, have they visited Abudu to see the new campus of the Edo State College of Education which is planned to have a campus there? Work is also ongoing at the Igueben and Afuze campuses of the school. The Obaseki government has embarked on massive construction and reconstruction of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to bring healthcare closer to the people, these are just a few of what the Obaseki government is doing.

“The people should be aware that the government needs a friendly house of assembly to continue these and bring more, they should not be hoodwinked by people who have nothing to offer.

“We are therefore calling on the electorates in Edo state to come out on Saturday and vote PDP candidates so that Obaseki can sustain and continue to give Edo people the benefit of democracy as demonstrated in the last seven years.”