Ede Poly graduate wins $50,000 creative writing prize in the US

A Nigerian and graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, Adedayo Agarau, announced that he won the Wallace Stegner Fellowship in the United States of America

Adedayo made this announcement via his Twitter account on Friday stating that he never believed a boy from the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State would be able to reach that peak in the world. “I’m delighted to announce that I’ve been awarded the prestigious Wallace Stegner Fellowship @Stanford. I never imagined the boy from Federal Polytechnic, Ede would head to @IowaWritersWksp and now Stanford, but it’s happening and I’m grateful.” Adedayo said via his Twitter post.

Agarau noted that he selected Stanford over another prestigious fellowship noting that he was grateful for the goodness 2023 continues to bring.

The Wallace Stegner Fellowship which is for a duration of two years only selects 10 fellows annually. The fellowship comes with a $50,000 living stipend during his stay at Stanford University.

Also, Adedayo was also selected for the Cave Canem of the Cave Canem Foundation, United States. He was selected as one of the 18 fellows for the 2023 cohort of Fellows fellows. When contacted, Adedayo stated that his accomplishment could only be attributed to years of consistent hard work.

He said, “I can only be grateful to God for granting me the privilege to achieve all of these and I’m motivated to do more.”

Similarly, Adedayo was the only African selected for the 2023 Artists-In-Residence of the Watermill Center in the United States.