ECOWAS to bestow on Buhari Democracy icon award

To place Nigeria’s President name on the Roll of Honor

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As he prepares to leave office upon the conclusion of his two-term tenure, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Tuesday, said it has made arrangements to honor President Muhammadu Buhari with an award in recognition of his achievements in the defence and promotion of democracy as a system of government throughout the subregion.



According to the ECOWAS Chairman and Guinea Bissau’s President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, “for this, President Buhari will have his name on the Roll of Honor in the community’s new headquarters building upon its completion in Abuja, so that future generations of West African citizens will know about the greatness he achieved and to copy his laudable examples.”

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the subregional chairman made the disclosure at a bilateral meeting with Buhari on the sidelines of the ongoing 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha, Qatar.



Embalo said the President had done more than any other to support democratic governments in West Africa, just as he had done exceptionally well, waging battles against the emergence of non-democratic regimes.



Buhari welcomed the proposition, stressing that democracy is the best pathway to bringing together diverse people and a dependable vehicle for the achievement of national development.