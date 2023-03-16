Ebonyi women drum support for PDP Governorship candidate, Odii

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Women at the rural level, who are into Small and Medium scale enterprises, yesterday pledged their support for the ambition of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, in the March 18th, 2023, governorship election

The Founder of Amaka Foundation and leader of the Rural and Market Women, Ebonyi State, Mrs. Amaka Engene, pointed out that the women decided to support the PDP Governorship candidate, because of his devotion and service to humanity.

Engene who spoke to journalists in Abakaliki added that her group has toured all the major markets in 13 Local Government Areas of the State to drum support for the PDP candidate in the State, as women have an undeniable voting strength and capacity, if utilized.

Narrating her experience, Mrs. Engene who revealed that she was motivated to embark on campaigns alongside the wife of the PDP flag bearer, Mrs. Deborah Chukwuma Odii, revealed that rural and market women across all communities in Ebonyi State were determined to see Dr. Odii win the forthcoming election.

She emphasized that his (Odii) social and philanthropic works, were already visible across the state.

Speaking on why she embarked on the rural and market campaigns, Mr. Engene noted that “My motivation for supporting Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and his dear wife, Chief Mrs Deborah Chukwuma Odii is because they are people of good heart and they have the masses in minds; they have the capacity to liberate Ebonyi people from poverty.”

According to her, some of the markets her group visited during the campaigns include, Afor Owutu market, Afikpo South; Eke imoha market Ezza South; Ode Ntezi market Ishielu LGA; Nkwo market Isu, Onicha LGA; Avaochie Uburu and Nkwo market Ugwulangwu Ohaozara LGA; Eke Isiagu Ivo LGA.

Others are, Kpirikpiri market Ebonyi LGA; Eke market Afikpo North; Nwamdugo market Izzi LGA; Okwor market Ohaukwu LGA; Nwelem market Ikwo LGA; Nwawu market Abakaliki LGA and the International market Abakaliki.