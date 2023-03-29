Ebonyi APC’s Governor-elect, Nwifuru, others collect Certificate of Return

Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor-elect and Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru and his Deputy Governor-elect, Patricia Obila, Wednesday received their Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the State.

The exercise took place at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC State Secretariat, Abakaliki.

Addressing recipients, the Ebonyi State Residents Electoral Commissioner of the Commission, Mrs Onyeka Ugochi noted that five State constituencies and one federal constituency were declared inconclusive due to minor violence