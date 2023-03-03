Eboigbe hails Tinubu, Oshiomhole, others over election victories

By Henry Ojelu

A leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo Central Senotorial District, Mr Victor Eboigbe, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence as President-elect in the recently concluded Presidential Election.

Eboigbe, a Federal Commissioner at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, delivered the message in a release made available to newsmen in Benin City, the Edo State state capital on Wednesday.

According to the party chieftain, Tinubu’s emergence is a sure sign that Nigerians are desirous of progressive, capable, genuine and development-oriented leadership.

“I wish to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as Nigeria’s President-elect.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that he will bring his wealth of experience, capacity and unparalleled leadership ability to help achieve the collective dream of a new Nigeria, he said.

The Federal Commissioner also felicitated with former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole on his emergence as Senator-elect, Edo North Senatorial District.

According to him, the immediate past governor of Edo state combines the right leadership acumen and developmental foresight required to help steer the Nigerian nation towards the right trajectory, praying that he continues to make available his exemplary leadership qualities for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Eboigbe also congratulated both Monday (Akpakomiza) Okpebholo and Prince Odi Okojie who emerged as Senator-elect, Edo Central Senatorial District and Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency.

Eboigbe emphasized that with the quartet, Nigeria and indeed, Edo state, are heading in the right direction.

“They are the new breed with the renewed hope for an Esanland of our dream.

“Together, we will take Nigeria to her glorious heights,” he emphasized