Ebigieson sworn in as new AMP president

Nollywood’s premier guild, Association of Movie Producers, (AMP), has recently sworn in her immediate past Vice President, Amb. Dr Queen Blessing Ebigieson, as the substantive president of the association. This is following the demise of Ms Peace Anyiam-Osigwe MFR, earlier in the year and in respect of the associations constitutional provision which states that the vice president shall complete the tenure of the president in the event of the president’s permanent relocation from Lagos, impeachment or death.

The official swearing in of the new president was held on 17th of March 2023 at the association’s national secretariat in Surulere, Lagos.

The swearing in/oat taking was administered by Barrister Nobert Ajaegbu under the supervision of the association’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Olorogun Zeb Ejiro and witnessed by some prominent stakeholders of the association.

The short ceremony was also transmitted live on zoom for the virtual participation benefit of numerous members across the globe.

In her acceptance speech, the new president promised to do her best not to let down the memory of late madam Peace Anyiam-Osigwe MFR and her numerous colleagues who have reposed this confidence in her, the new president, however called for the total cooperation of all, since she can do nothing without their support.

She thanked all her colleagues from far and near and promise to ensure the association and its members will witness a season of greater glory under her watch.

Other stakeholders that were present at the event were; Francis Onwochei, Keppy Ekpeyong, Hope Opara, Lilian Ama-Aluko, Joe Dudun, Baba Agba, Tony Chukwuma, Franca Brown, Emmanuel Ogugua, Emeka Ossai, Uncle Dele Osawe, Moji Oyetayo, Favour Benson etc.

The new president has since resumed in her new role as the leader of the association in Nigeria.