Early arrival of election materials at polling units in Uyo

By Chioma Onuegbu, Akwa Ibom

Electoral Officers have spotted at some polling units within Uyo the Akwa Ibom State capital as early as 7: 30am.

Some of them were seen at Uyo Urban ward 21 and polling unit 12 pasting voters list as early as 7.30 am.

This is even as only few voters are seen at the polling units unlike during the Presidential and National Assembly polls when electorates arrived their polling units as early as 7:00 am