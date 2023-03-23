e-NSITF will boost employee compensation — MD

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, on Thursday said the digitization of its system through the e-NSITF will enable it to streamline its process for growth while bringing its abiding benefits to the doorstep of Nigerian workers.

Speaking at a fund-wide two-day training for key staff of the agency on Strategic Re-positioning in Abuja, the Managing Director of the NSITF, Mrs Maureen Allagoa, said the project, which is in line with the Federal Government policy on ease of doing business, will increase efficiency, break all barriers to outreach, transparency and accountability while blocking all the loopholes and leakages that badgered the fund over the years.

The MD, who was represented by the Fund’s Executive Director, Administration, Dr Gabriel Okenwa, Asaid digital technology has brought innovations to government and private businesses, which no organization can ignore without great peril.

According to her, “Digital technology has brought great changes to businesses and the world of work in such a manner that compels organizations to align with the trend. The NSITF which occupies a cardinal position in the nation’s social security system cannot afford to lag behind.

“The e-NSITF whose first phase has been completed is a practical platform which leverages ICT to ease the implementation of Employee Compensation, by modernizing our systems and processes, while expanding our frontiers in business and social security.

“This innovation is also stakeholder-inclusive, in that it grants our customers who are employers of labour, unfettered access to our services by exposing them to our digital tools for interaction and business conduct. They will secure satisfaction while the accompanying instant feedback, in turn, optimizes the fund’s quality service in real-time.

“ From the comfort of the respective offices of our enrollee-employers , they can register by keying into our platform, make payment which is tracked into a central pool and seamlessly generate compliance certificates. Waiting for period unending will be eliminated.

“ This process will also put securely behind us, every controversy over payment of claims which can now easily be tracked with the identity of the recipient in a public record.”

The Managing Director further urged all staff to key into the reform, meant to equip and adapt them to the digitization. She pledged the commitment of the management to improved staff welfare and other service conditions that assist efficient delivery of services.

At the end of the two-day sensitisation which is taking place simultaneously across the six zones of the country , the select staff-participants are expected to take the training to their respective fifty-six branches of the fund.

Apart from boosting the fund’s digital infrastructures and equipping the staff with necessary skills and knowledge, the training will arm them for aggressive enrolment of employers, effective and prompt payment of claims and compensation, as well as active health and safety administration. Over one thousand out of 5000 staff strength of the fund is taking part in the programme.