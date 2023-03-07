Dynamic Adaptability: Key to success in the creative Industry, Lumi

Surviving and thriving in the creative industry can be a daunting task, especially with the sheer number of competitors vying for attention. However, Michael Oladele – Lumi, a seasoned creative director with 13 years of experience, believes that being dynamic and evolving constantly is key to success.

In a recent interview, Michael shared how he survived the 2020 lockdown by adapting to the situation and being open to change. He explained that, “As creatives, we need to be dynamic and adaptable. The industry is constantly changing, and we need to be ready to evolve with it. The pandemic was a perfect example of this. We had to pivot and find new ways of working.”

While creativity is essential in the industry, Michael emphasizes the importance of not neglecting the business side of things. He believes that having an organized structure and understanding the business aspect of your craft is crucial for longevity in the industry. “Your time will pass, and other creatives will come take over. It’s important to pick up from where you stopped and improve on it, but your business sense will always keep you afloat,” he said.

Furthermore, Michael advises creatives to be deliberate about acquiring knowledge of the business side of their craft. Whether through formal education or online resources like Google and YouTube, he stresses the importance of understanding how the industry works. “Your creativity won’t sustain you if you don’t know the business side,” he warned.

Lumi’s extensive 10-year experience in cinematography, film directing, drone piloting, and post-production has provided him with valuable insights that can benefit those already in the industry or aspiring to enter it. He has directed multiple TV commercials, created diverse online content, shot events and documentaries for local and global brands, and co-directed TVCs for top brands like Providus Bank, Indomie Noodles, Bolt Nigeria, Amstel Malta, Kwik Delivery, Molfix diaper, Soklin Ultra detergent, and many more.



Lumi’s experience has taught him the importance of remaining dynamic, adaptable, and informed in the rapidly evolving creative landscape. His advice would be invaluable to anyone looking to succeed in this industry, and he encourages individuals to continuously expand their skill sets and knowledge base to stay ahead of the curve.

In conclusion, Michael Oladele-Lumi’s advice to fellow creatives and those intending to enter the industry is simple yet profound: be dynamic, adapt to change, understand the business side of your craft, and be deliberate about acquiring knowledge. By following these principles, creatives can survive and thrive in a highly competitive industry.