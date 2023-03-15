Duke Brown diversifies into real estate business, unveils Brown Home

BrownTv Media a multifaceted brand which focuses on Entertainment, advertising and public relations will be expanding its company and exploring real estate, which happens to be one of the most lucrative business opportunities currently in the country.

The C.E.O Mr Duke brown made this known in Lagos after attending a four days workshop / seminar. He said the aim of the workshop was to build ties with other realtors and also create room for partnership.

The Enugu born entrepreneur , further reassured the public that Brown Homes would solve the housing problems in the country, with the right partnership he said brown homes is working on becoming a global brand and a house hold name to reckon with.