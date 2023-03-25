DTHA Election: Emetulu thanks Ndokwa West constituents

Following his re-election to the Delta State House of Assembly, the Member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu, yesterday, thanked the good people of Ndokwa West for voting massively for him during the just concluded gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

Emetulu was declared winner of the polls on Tuesday, defeating the All Progressives’ Congress and other political parties in a keenly contested election.

In a statement personally signed by Hon. Emetulu on Saturday, he thanked the good people of Ndokwa West Constituency for their massive support and assured them of more purposeful representation in his second tenure.

Emetulu said inter-alia: “ I want to specially thank the good people of Ndokwa West for coming out en mass to vote for me. It shows that you have implicit confidence in my representation and I promise not to take it for granted.

“ You showed me love in words and in action by casting your vote for me and our great party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. My party, the PDP, won decisively in Ndokwa West because of you people and we remain grateful for your unflinching support for PDP.

“ I will do everything within my power to justify the confidence reposed in me. I will do more to develop Ndokwa West Constituency by sponsoring bills that will improve upon your socio-economic well being.”

The lawmaker said he would redouble his efforts in lobbying and lawmaking, adding that Ndokwa West Constituency would reap more dividends of democracy during his second tenure as lawmaker.

Speaking further the lawmaker declared that he was open to developmental initiatives from Ndokwa people at home and in diaspora.