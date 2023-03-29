DTHA: Akpowowo thanks Ethiope East constituents for support

Following his election to the Delta State House of Assembly, the Member-elect Ethiope East Constituency, Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, yesterday, thanked the good people of Ethiope East for their overwhelming support during the just concluded gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

Akpowowo was declared winner of the polls on March 19, 2023, at Isiokolo, defeating the incumbent member, Hon. Innocent Anidi, of the All Progressives’ Congress, APC, and other political parties in a keenly contested election.

In a statement personally signed by Hon. Akpowowo on Thursday, he thanked the good people of Ethiope East Constituency for their massive support and assured them of robust representation.

Akpowowo said inter-alia: “ I want to specially thank the good people of Ethiope East for coming out en mass to vote for me. It shows that you believe in capacity, determination and resolve to take Ethiope East Constituency to enviable heights.

“ Ethiope East has always been an opposition constituency due to Chief Great Ogboru, which was the reason we always lost election here. However, with the performance of our Smart Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and strong belief in my ability to deliver purposeful representation, you all voted for our great party, the People’s Democratic Party.

“ My party, the PDP, won convincingly this time despite the odds in Ethiope East because of Ogboru’s political influence, yet you stood by PDP. I assure that we will not take your votes for granted.

“ I will do everything within my power to justify the confidence reposed in me. I will use our comparative advantage to develop Ethiope East Constituency by sponsoring bills that will enhance our socio-economic wellbeing.

The member-elect said he would use his wealth of experience in the political landscape to deliver effective representation, especially in the area of lobbying and lawmaking.