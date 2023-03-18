DSS stationed at president-elect, Tinubu’s polling unit

The officers of the Department of State Security have arrived the polling unit of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Polling Unit: Polling Unit 085 Ward F, Sunday Adigun Alausa, is in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

The presence of the security officials is in accordance with their duty to provide security protocol for the president-elect who is expected to cast his vote in the governorship and house of assembly polls.

The governorship and the state houses of assembly elections are taking place today across 28 out of the 36 states of the federation.

The state elections, the second phase of the 2023 General Elections, was initially scheduled for 11 March but deferred by one week following a Court of Appeal order granting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) permission to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the exercise.

This followed the 3 March ex-parte order of the court given to some political parties to inspect materials used for the presidential poll whose results they are challenging.

All 18 registered political parties are fielding over 400 governorship candidates in the 28 states in today’s contest.