DSS gets court order to detain arrested NNPP supporters after polls

By Bashir Bello

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) has secured a Court order from a Kano Magistrate Court to detain arrested supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) till after Saturday’s elections.

The court presided over by Aminu Gabari granted the order to allow the service carry out investigation on the persons.

The service had sought for three weeks to carry out investigation on the suspects but the court granted them one week.

Recall that at the wake of Thursday morning, the Department of State Services in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said it has arrested the duo of Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu for deliberately inciting violence in parts of Kano State.

The duo were said to have recorded video message and that going viral where they specifically championed certain political interests and directly called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them.