DSS arrests Army officer, lawyer, 4 other gangsters terrorising Lokoja-Abuja Road

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has nabbed a criminal gang that terrorises the Lokoja-Abuja Road in the North Central part of the country.

The six-man gang, which include a retired army colonel A. U. Suleiman and a lawyer, M.K. Aminu, was intercepted at Gegu Beki along the Abuja-Lokoja Road during an operation by operatives of the DSS in conjunction with other security agencies on Sunday.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, confirmed the arrest of the gang in a statement sent to Vanguard.

The service also hauled some arms and ammunition as well as cash during the raid at Gegu Beki and other locations in the country, according to the statement.

The statement said: The Department of State Services hereby informs the public that it carried out a joint operation with sister security agencies in Kogi State on 26th March 2023. During the operation, the security team intercepted a six-man criminal gang at Gegu Beki, along the Lokoja-Abuja Road.

“While the gang includes Col AU Suleiman (rtd), Barr. MK Aminu, Kabir Abdullahi, Isah Umar, Kadir Echi and Adama Abdulkarim, items recovered from the members are: one pump action rifle, four cartridges; one AK47 empty shell and the sum of N11,030.

“On 25th March 2023, Service operatives apprehended 20-year-old suspected notorious kidnapper, Haruna Adamu at Fotta village in Gombi LGA, Adamawa State. At the point of arrest, one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

“On 23rd March 2023, one Aminu Ibrahim, a suspected gunrunner was arrested along Kubwa Expressway, Abuja by the Service operatives while on his way from Nasarawa State to deliver 432 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition concealed in a four-litre gallon of palm oil to a bandit in Niger State. The sum of N21,400 was also recovered from the suspect.

“Earlier on 22nd March 2023, Babangida Ibrahim, an arms courier to bandits in Zamfara State was apprehended along Bukuru in Jos South LGA, Plateau State. Recovered from him were 468 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition and the sum of N21,090.

The statement said that all the suspects had been taken into custody and would be prosecuted accordingly.