‘Drum Festival ‘ll promote unity in Black Race’

By Dickson Omobola

CHAIRMAN of the Department of Political Studies and International Relations, School of Government Studies, Faculty of Humanities, North-West University, in South Africa, Professor Lere Amusan, yesterday, disclosed plans to present a paper on Yoruba Culture of Food Security, at the maiden edition of the Drum Festival.

Amusan noted that the festival, themed ‘Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National Unity and International Unity, Progress and Development – The Ayangalu Example’, is scheduled to hold on July 28, 2023, in Ontario, Canada.

Amusan, who acknowledged the receipt and acceptance of the invitation by the convener, Prince Segun Akanni, said: “This is to acknowledge your invitation to The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival) that is coming up in July 2023 in Canada. With pleasure, I will be coming to represent my University, North-West University at the festival not as a spectator, but as one of the paper presenters. I also thank you for the role of guest speaker that you gave me.

“This role will be judiciously played to the satisfaction of the mission and vision of your conference. As a staff, Professor of International Relations, and Chair of the Department of Political Studies and International Relations, North-West University, South Africa, I will come to present a paper: Talking Drums as an Engine of Food Sovereignty in Yoruba Communities of South-Western Nigeria.

“This eventful programme is going to promote development and understanding among the black race in general and Yoruba in specific. Drum, as I understand it, is an engine of development and promotion of understanding.”