Drama at Lagos collation centre as LP demands cancellation of results

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Lagos, Mrs. Dayo Ekong, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to cancel outrightly, the Governorship and House of Assembly elections conducted on March 18, in Lagos over electoral malpractices, and irregularities.

Ekong, raised the opposition against the exercise after the Returning Officer of Eti-Osa Local Government presented the results of the rescheduled elections in 10 units of the council.

The Labour Party chairman, claimed that alot of their supporters were killed and disenfranchised amid electoral malpractices across the state during the exercise.