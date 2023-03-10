Drama as Ganduje accompanies Shekarau to residence

By Bashir Bello, KANO

It was the talk of the day and drama in Kano State as the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Friday accompanied his political rival and Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau to his residence after attending a funeral prayer of Late Sani Dahiru Yakasai, a Kano based businessman who died on Thursday night.

It was gathered that the duo met at the Emir’s palace where the funeral prayer was observed on the corpse and was to accompany the corpse to the cemetery when the Governor offered Shekarau a lift in his car and from there drove to the Mundubawa residence of the former governor.

In a video clip going viral, upon arrival, the duo highlighted from the car and made their way into the sitting room area where they had a closed-door meeting which lasted over 30 minutes.

Although, unconfirmed sources said the meeting could not be unconnected to the forthcoming governorship election in the state as this is the crucial matter that could bring the duo together at this material.

Recalled that Shekarau and Ganduje had parted ways from the All Progressive Congress, APC last year after the party Congress which saw the emergence of two factional party chairmen.

The Ganduje’s APC received a big blow and suffers set back when the former governor, Shekarau defected to join Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in his party, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP where things failed to also work out for him and he finally settled for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.