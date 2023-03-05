Drake wins $1.7m bet on Jon Jones UFC victory

By Efosa Taiwo

American rapper Drake has won $1.7 million after placing a $500,000 bet on Jon Jones to defeat Ciryl Gane in the UFC heavyweight championship title.

The rapper staked $250,000 on Jones to win by knockout and $250,000 on Jones to win by submission.

While Jones’ submission win yielded $1.7m, Drake could have also scooped $1.3m if Jones had won the belt by knockout.

Drake is popular for high-stake bets in the world of sports and even though he had monumental losses on a row, none has been able deter the rapper from going all out.