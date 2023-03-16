DPO’s shooting of Inspector fake news, Rivers Police Command clarifies

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Police Command has described as untrue the social media report alleging that a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of a 9th Mile Division shot an Inspector of Police attached to his Division.

Spokesperson to the Rivers Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement dismissing the said report explained Thursday that, “It is important to point out that there is no Division known as “9th Mile Police Station” in Rivers.

“Moreover, no record to show that the named DPO is serving in Rivers State. Matter of fact, there has been no shooting incident in the Command Formation (divisions and tactical teams) since January 2023.

“The Command states categorically that the publication is a figment of the imagination of some mischievous persons who want to create fear in minds of the public and create rancor and disaffection within the police.

“The Commissioner Of Police, CP Okon Effiong, affirms that as a responsible law enforcement agency, the Rivers State Police Command is committed to exercising the highest level of professionalism in discharge of their onerous responsibilities.”