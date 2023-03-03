Double jeopardy: Buffeted by poverty, troubled by natural disaster, Kebbi community cries out

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

THEY are trapped in double jeopardy and they are handicapped in trying to curtail any of the two. Although the Illelar Yari community is in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the living conditions of the people of there is nothing to write home about. They are in constant want and there is no hope in sight. Located in an area popularly known as “Bayan Tsohon Gidan Yari” near the old prison yard in Birnin Kebbi, Illelar Yari, lacks the basic amenities of life and poverty defines the people. But as they struggle daily with their predicament, a devastating natural disaster has also crept into the community’s litany of woes: A major gully erosion has eaten deep into the very fabric of the agrarian community and thrown the inhabitants into more worries.

Arewa Voice correspondent, who visited the troubled area, reports that the inhabitants are now living in fear as the entire community has been enveloped by gully erosion, which has also cut off many households from their kiths and kin and made life almost unbearable. Typically, those whose houses are located on the high grounds because of the topography of the town are effectively severed from those whose homes are on the plain land. The trouble is that the gully erosion has also cut off the only access road to the community, while their water sources have also been polluted by the fast spreading gully erosion.

As a result of the looming danger, many of the inhabitants have long deserted the area cut off by the invading erosion, while many now resort to fetching water with buckets and Jerry cans from other sources. A member of the troubled community, Barrister Sanni, told Arewa Voice that the danger had since been communicated to the Kebbi State Government for urgent intervention. Sanni said the concerns of the people were passed on to the government through a cleric, Malam Mainasara, sometime ago, but that nothing positive has yet come out of their plea to government to come to their aid and save them from the looming disaster now staring them in the face like a monster.

“What we are struggling with in this community affects us whether in the dry or rainy season. With the intruding gully that has cut the community into two, it is very difficult for one to even walk from their house to their neighbour’s house without falling into the gully. While vehicles can no longer ply the road, those who are ferried by motorcycles must disembark and continue on foot when they reach the erosion point, which is very dangerous,” Sanni narrated. According to him, getting pregnant women in labour to the hospital is the greatest challenge for us in the community due to the broken road. Another resident of Illelar Yari, Wasila Misbahu, said that the collapse of the road has caused them mental stress and discouraged many of the natives from settling in their homes. “We are really stressed by what has happened to us, and we are upset that no form of attention has been paid by government, either at the state or local level. They just abandoned us to our fate, and it is very painful. You can imagine what happens when a new bride is brought into the community and the family has to carry their beddings, chairs, and other decoration materials on their heads to the house one by one due to the cutting off of the road that prevents vehicles from accessing the road into the community. Until divine intervention comes to Illelar Yari community, we may continue to go through hell as we contend with a devastating erosion menace that has not attracted any attention from any quarter,” Misbahu said.

When Arewa Voice contacted the Kebbi State Works and Housing Commissioner, Abubakar Chika Ladan, he said that government was aware of the menace that the erosion was posing to the community, but regretted that a lack of funds had hindered it from tackling the challenge with immediate effect. “I can assure you that the Atiku Bagudu government has a human face and will therefore not leave them to their fate. We are doing something about the situation. The truth is that it is not only the people of Illelar that have the issue of gully erosion, but we will do something to address their challenge,” the commissioner said.