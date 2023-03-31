Don’t use religious beliefs to remain in abusive marriage – INWO President charges women

wedding ring

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Women have been urged to avoid and refrain from staying in abusive marraige on the pretext of religious beliefs.

National President of the the Innovative Noble Women, INWO, Mrs. Oluwatosin Richardson-Allen Allen, gave the charge recently, at the organization’s annual Women’s Conference, a Christian Interdenominational annual gathering in Lagos.

Oluwatosin urged women to ensure they are sensitive enough to identify the danger of keeping mute in the face of domestic violence of any kind.

She also encouraged all women to add value to thier status by being “more prayerful, teachable, industrious and assertive that being complacent and accepting all that’s is brought to the table in the name of being modest many times leads to being taken for granted.”

Also speaking, the National President of the Mary Kings Initiative for Humanitarian Empowerment, MIHEM, Ambassador, Dr. Mary Oyetakin, who spoke at length on the need for women to be more proactive and less emotionally overtaken, enumerated how it is not enough to remain a victim when as a person can look inwards and aspire for greater heights.

Oyetakin, therefore, appealed to women not to give up on God and be more enterprise, while also ensuring they are busy for God and good deeds.

Also, the Associate Pastor Reconciliation Chapel, Pastor Mrs. Ann Ogu, said women ought to protect her territory and preserve her status.

Citing the story of Esther in the Bible, Ogu buttressed the need for a woman to be Godly and sensitive not waiting for things to get out of hand before raising alarm or taking a stand.