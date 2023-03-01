Don’t taunt political opponents in celebrations, Keyamo tells APC supporters 

By Biodun Busari

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has urged the ruling party’s faithful to be magnanimous in victory and celebrate without insulting their political opponents.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu declared the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu the winner of the presidential election and President-elect on Wednesday.

Prior to the declaration of the results, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party alleged irregularities in the collation of the results by the INEC.

The opposition parties, therefore, called for the cancellation of the election results and resignation of Yakubu.

APC, in reaction, urged the parties to seek redress in court, adding that election is a democratic process that cannot be aborted.

Following, the jubilations that followed Tinubu’s victory in a keenly contested poll, Keyamo urged his fellow party’s followers not to taunt opponents in their celebrations.

Keyamo, who is also a Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, then, called everyone regardless of party affiliations to be united in building Nigeria.

Keyamo made this known on Twitter on Wednesday, saying that all political parties mean well for the country. “As we celebrate, we must do so without taunting our opponents who are great patriots,” Keyamo wrote.

“After all the vitriols during the campaigns, this is a time to embrace ourselves for nation-building. At the end of the day, we all mean well for our country, though from different perspectives,” he added.