Don’t fail Nigerians, bishop, YGC, ex-minister Muslim leader tell Tinubu 

By Dayo Johnson, Shina Abubakar & Dickson Omobola

Bishop of the Diocese of Owo, Anglican Communion, Rev. Ayodeji Fagbemi; the Yoruba Global Council, YGC, and the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Dr. Khamis Olatunde-Badmus, yesterday, urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to initiate policies aimed at uniting Nigerians and alleviating pains in the country, urging him not to fail the electorate.

Fagbemi, who spoke during the 40th-anniversary celebration of the diocese, held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew, Imola, in Owo council area of Ondo State, tasked Tinubu to initiate policies that will alleviate years of agony and pains Nigerians have been subjected to.

He said: “Nigerians are looking up to Tinubu not to fail the country. We pray that the president-elect will be able to give hope to Nigerians.

“Nigeria has been going through a lot of pains and agony. The president-elect must look at how to bring succour to Nigerians.

“We have gone through a lot, and the policies must be such that they can bring peace, hope, and comfort to the people.

“He must be able to provide employment and meet the basic needs of communities and the country.

YGC tasks Tinubu to restructure Nigeria

Felicitating with the president-elect, the Yoruba Global Council, YGC, urged the former Lagos State governor to unite all the ethnic groups in the country, noting that the incoming administration must be impartial when allocating resources and appointments.

YGC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Professor Lere Amusan and general secretary, Segun Akanni, said: “The present contexts in the super-structure of the Nigerian milieu call for urgent and pragmatic interventions. As you are aware, the country needs unity and security, as recent developments and trends have depicted that certain ethnic nationalities are seriously agitating for being sequestered from the union.

“To this end, we urge you as the next president to accord premium attention to the all-important issue of restructuring the federation along the lines of just and fair allocation of national resources, lack of lopsidedness in federal appointments, the entrenchment of rule of law, independent of the judiciary, return autonomy to the 774 local government areas (as the third-tier of government and the nearest to the masses) and providing equal opportunity to all and sundry irrespective of sex, age, religion, ethnic affiliation or political leaning.

Nigeria’s devt inherent under Tinubu —S-West Muslim leader

On his part, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Dr Khamis Olatunde-Badmus said: “The experience of the newly elected president of Nigeria as an active private sector player, senator, former Governor and democrat will go a long way in translating to policies and services that will bring a renewed hope for Nigerians and Nigeria.

“The new administration will leverage on the gains recorded by the Buhari-led administration in reducing insecurity to making Nigeria more secure for all.

Alasoadura congratulates Tinubu

In his congratulatory message, a chieftain of the APC, Tayo Alasoadura, congratulated Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.“Alasoadura, in a statement, described the victory of Tinubu as a victory for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, political affiliation or religion. “He further stated that he hold high confidence that the emergence of Tinubu given his excellent track record will provide Nigerian with the much needed holistic intervention which it needed to address its various challenges. “He also commended the people of Ondo State and Nigerians at large for voting massively for Tinubu whom he described as the ‘People’s choice’, while also calling on all Nigerians to support Tinubu as he aims to take Nigeria forward.

Golden gate, Ayoku family congratulate Tinubu

Similarly, the family of late Solomon Ayoku and Golden Gate group of companies headed by Jacob Wood, have congratulated the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on his victory at the recently concluded election saying it is the dawn of a renewed hope for Nigeria.

Wood, in his congratulatory message, commended Nigerians for the fair conduct of the election, saying that it reflected the promotion of peace and unity.

He described the victory of Tinubu as the dawn of a renewed hope for Nigerians in the next four years.

Wood said: “Tinubu’s victory in the keenly contested presidential election is a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, decades of building bridges across the nook and cranny and his strong faith in God.

“The emergence of Bola Tinubu would lead to a new dawn in Nigeria.

“The emergency of Bola Tinubu as President in the keenly contested presidential election is a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, and decades of building bridges across the nooks and cranny of the Nigerian nation and his strong faith in God.

“This victory is for democracy and all must join hands to fight the macabre quartet of disunity, economic doldrums and insecurity in the country.

“We are convinced he will be able to prevent the swallowing up of any of the major components that constitute the Federal nature of the country.

“We congratulate him and rejoice with Nigerians for their overwhelming support that resulted in renewed mandate. Nigeria and democracy are richer and stronger together in this strident onward march into a more vibrant future of opportunities, wholesome and transformative development.”