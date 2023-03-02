Don’t engage in tribal conflicts over election, Macaroni tells youths

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian skit maker and actor, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has advised young Nigerians not to involve in tribal conflicts, urging them not to lose hope as well.

The entertainment star also warned against youths being used by politicians as tools for destroying the country.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, the comedian urged young people to remain united and not cause intertribal confusion over politicians “who will always be friends.”

“I know how some people must feel, I know we’re not happy with the way INEC conducted the elections in some certain areas,” he said.

“But the president-elect has been announced and any aggrieved candidate can go to court but don’t let anybody use you. The Nigerian youths must remain as one.

“Do not die for any politician, don’t let any politician use you as a tool, that’s all. They are friends, we know they’re friends. The youth can have their choice but politicians will be politicians.

“Don’t give up and don’t lose hope. Anybody that is telling you as a Yoruba man to attack your Igbo brother or my Igbo brothers are telling you to attack Yorubas somewhere, Hausas or any other tribe, my brother please don’t.

“And while we’re trying to build trust for politicians we must remain united because only then can we say oh na we bring you in you no do well get out. Only when they see that we’re united is when we can make decisions like that.

“Neither me nor my brother Falz have ever claimed leadership. We’re youths like yourself who just want the growth and development of our country Nigeria.”