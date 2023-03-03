Don’t disappoint Nigerians, Africans, Ooni begs Tinubu 

By Biodun Busari

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has appealed to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to ensure he does not fail the Nigerian populace and the people of Africa at large when he takes the reins of power from May 29, 2023.

Oba Ogunwusi made the appeal in a congratulatory message to Tinubu released on Wednesday by the his Palace Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare.

The foremost Yoruba monarch described Tinubu as a man of destiny, a game changer and a progressive workaholic who does not only deserve the victory but also has sufficient proven capacity to govern Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, I congratulate you and your amiable wife on behalf of the Oduduwa race worldwide as you have victoriously emerged as the President elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Ooni said.

“You are indeed a man of destiny, you are a game changer and you are a progressive workaholic who has worked assiduously with right strategy and tactics justifying the merit of your recorded victory.

“As a pragmatic leader and manager of resources with adequate proven capacity to lead this country to an enviable position within the global committee of nations, please don’t disappoint Nigerians and the African people.” the Yoruba traditional ruler added.

Ooni, who is Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), charged Tinubu to immediately assemble a transition team of capable men and women to design a mechanism for the economic recovery.

“As a tested and trusted cerebral team leader that you are, you must in a couple days present your transition team of cerebral men and women to give us an economic recovery blueprint as Nigerians can not wait to be liberated from the unbearable economic hardship that has bedeviled the country in the recent times.

“Nigerians have voted for you because of your promise of a ‘Renewed Hope” and you must swiftly from your first day in office come May 29th 2023 set the ball rolling in a manner that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope’”, Ooni said.