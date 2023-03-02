‘Don’t curse my children over their father’s candidate”, Fani-Kayode’s Ex-Wife tells Nigerians

Precious Chikwendu, ex-wife of former Aviation minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has appealed to Nigerians to stop cursing her and her children over their father’s choice of presidential candidate.

Femi Fani-Kayode is currently a member of Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign council, and known to be vocal on issues pertaining to the ruling party.

In recent time, supporters of opposition parties have taken their grudges held against him out on his ex-wife and children.

Reacting, Chikwendu made it clear that she has no control over her ex-husband’s political views and decisions.

She stated that she has her own strong political opinions, which she does not impose on anyone, including her children.

Chikwendu, in a message posted on her social media account, said, “Enough of the curs-less curses some of you are hurling at me and my kids over their father’s choice. I do not control or impose anything aside matters bothering on my children.”

She added, “I also want my boys to love and adore their motherland with everything working here. The last I checked, your right to association, to vote and be voted for was still a fundamental human right.”

Chikwendu urged people to respect her privacy and not to make assumptions about her predicaments. She said, “Don’t come at me over what you have no idea of my predicaments. If I dish a meal that you can savor with assumptions, please feast on it but if I am calm with no words, kindly miss me with your assumptions, conclusions and curses.”