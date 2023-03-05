Don’t bring religious sentiment into politics in Nasarawa – Gov warns

Governor Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

LAFIA –AHEAD of next Saturdays March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has warned against introduction of religious sentiment into the state pitics declaring that the state government will not allow religious crisis find it’s way into the state.



Sule who gave the warning in Lafia during a meeting with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Traditional Rulers and other critical stakeholders, said the meeting was called to address the dangerous religious dimension cropping up on the ongoing politics ahead of the March 11 elections.



The governor who emphatically condemned the religious incitement and provocative videos that has gone viral on the social media promoting religious politics, .however commended religious and traditional leaders for a peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

He further said that the government will not allow anybody to divide the people along religious sentiment and destroy the state because of politics.



“Nasarawa State has always been seen as a peaceful place and there are Muslims and Christians in virtually every family. So, the government cannot allow religious crisis in the state.



“If the state is not peaceful, even those inciting others cannot have the time to send those messages, as everybody will be on the run.

“Power comes from God and He gives it to whoever He wants at anytime, so, as politicians, we should only present ourselves to the people,” he advised.

Sule reminded residents to learn from the recent election, where for the first time, Sen. Bola Tinubu lost election in his Lagos State, but won the presidential election.

“Tinubu is the president-elect today, despite losing election in his state, that is how God works,” Sule added.

While attributing the successes of the last Saturdays elections to the effort of all stakeholders, the governor urged the people of the state to join hands to ensure that the march 11th election is peaceful.

He therefore appealed to religious leaders to talk to their followers to desist from any act capable of breaching the existing peace in the state.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the state Chairman of CAN, Sunday Emma, commended the governor for calling the meeting to address the emerging challenges ahead of the election.|

The CAN chairman also condemned the inciting videos and said that the governor had given them assurance that security would be provided to ensure that the poll is peaceful.



He added that they would inform thier members in churches tomorrow (Sunday) to disregard any sentiment, and come out and vote for candidates of their choice on March 11.



On his part, Imam Mohammed Ali, the state Secretary-General of JNI, also criticised the inciting videos and expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the governor to avert any crisis.

He therefore promised to communicate the outcome of the meeting to all the Imams in the state during prayers in every Mosque.