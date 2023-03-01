Don’t allow PDP ‘stain your white’, Fayose advises Peter Obi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has advised the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded election, Peter Obi to run away from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to avoid suffering the same misfortune they currently suffer.

Recall that both the PDP and the Labour Party held a joint press conference on Tuesday in what seemed like an alliance to call for the cancellation of the presidential election that held on Saturday over INEC’s failure to upload results to its server directly from polling units.

Obi who was Atiku’s running mate in 2019, left the PDP to run under Labour Party, and Fayose has now advised that his remaining relevant depends on him dissociating and maintaining his distance from the PDP.

“Did they (PDP) make effort to reconcile with Obi before today? Today now they are looking for Obi. Obi is the clean man, he should not allow them stain him. Obi is wearing white. Nigerians are talking Obi now.

“Obi is a man I have great respect for. Let me say it here, Obi should not allow PDP stain him. If PDP were the ones winning the election, will they say they should cancel it?” Fayose queried

On PDP accusing the APC of rigging, Fayose urged the PDP to seek redress in court and stop trying to drag Obi into their problems.

Fayose in a tweet on Wednesday went ahead to call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu. He wrote, “As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.”