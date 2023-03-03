Dont allow Nigerian govt destroy your reputation, IPoB tells Amnesty International

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB yesterday reacted to an alleged statement credited to Amnesty International, AI, and other groups alleging that it is working against Ndigbo in the 2023 election.

IPoB, while not believing that such a statement could be coming from AI, it urge AI not to allow Nigerian government tarnish its hard earned reputation, adding that Amnesty International Nigeria knows better than any other human rights organisation in the world about its activities since 2009 and does not believe that such a statement could be coming from the respectable human right group unless they have been bought over.

IPoB in a statement by it’s Media SBD Publicity Secretary. Emma Powerful, entitled “IPoB works for Ndigbo (Biafra) and will not be blackmailed by anyone,” said that it has worked tirelessly to let the world know Ndigbo’s predicaments in this Nigeria, adding that it has consistently let those who care to understand know that it has no faction, let alone having a factional leader.

IPoB’s statement read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the purported statement from Amnesty International, AI, and others saying that IPoB is working against Ndigbo in the 2023 election.

“Amnesty International Nigeria should have known better than any other human rights organisation in the world about IPoB activities since 2009 unless they have also been bought over. We have remained peaceful even in the face of the highest levels of provocations.

“IPoB has worked tirelessly to let the world know our predicaments in this contraption called Nigeria. We have also consistently let those who care to understand now that IPoB has no faction, let alone having a factional leader. IPOB is one big family with Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu as the ONLY leader.

“IPoB has always condemned the criminal activities of those who claim to be Autopilot led by one self- acclaimed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple in Finland. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has no disciple whatsoever anywhere in the world. IPoB has members worldwide, and the self-aclaimed disciple is not a member of this worldwide family.

‘IPoB has never kept quiet to let the world know that it is not part of the Autopilot group. In our several press releases, we have distanced ourselves, from the self-acclaimed disciple and his violent followers, but these paid and compromised agents kept on linking themselves to IPoB because they are paid by some Nigeria agents to do so.

“We don’t know what Autopilot group is doing, and they don’t know what IPoB is doing or how IPoB operates. Whatever the Autopilot criminal group is planning and doing, we in IPoB don’t know. Reputable human rights organization, such as Amnesty International Nigeria, knows that IPoB has never been part of an autopilot group terrorising the Eastern Region.

There is no other group as passionate as IPoB or one that has worked as hard as IPoB to defend the interest of Ndigbo. Originally, IPoB was formed to secure the right of Ndigbo. For Amnesty International to say, although we do not believe that such a statement is coming from them, IPoB is working against the interest of Ndigbo, shows that they are playing double standards and speaking from both sides of their mouth.

“IPoB was formed and built with one purpose, which is the peaceful restoration of the Biafra Nation through a United Nations, UN-supervised referendum. The Nigerian government and politicians sponsoring criminals and agents provocateurs to impersonate and discredit IPIPoBB’s peaceful movement is callous.

“IPoB is a decent organisation and movement seeking the freedom of their people. Nobody who understands the politics of the Nigerian government and its murderous security agents should accuse IPoB of violence unless those paid by the Nigerian government to sabotage Ndigbo and IPoB agitation.

“We have consistently maintained that IPoB has nothing against Nigeria’s election. We haven’t called for any boycott or any sit-at-home. We have said that voting is an individual right. We have encouraged Ndigbo, who wants to vote to go out in mass and vote for any candidate of their choice, IPoB didn’t call for an election boycott or “no election” or sit-at-home.

“The period we knew that Amnesty International had compromised their position was when they had secret meetings last year with some propagandists and evil media people to join to blackmail IPoB in 2022.

“IPoB is aware that the Nigerian government has bought over some nations and organizations to blackmail the IPoB movement. Amnesty International Nigeria, in their recent statement, has shown the world that it has been compromised.

“We urge Amnesty International Nigeria, to open their eyes to know that the Nigerian government has moved against you in the past and is trying to tarnish your reputation. Do not allow them to tarnish your expected reputation.