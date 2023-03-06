Don’t accompany your principals to polling booths – Gombe CP warns VIP aides

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

Considering the important of the forthcoming Governorship and State House of Assembly in the country, the Gombe State Commissioner of Police, CP Oqua Etim has warned all VIP aides and escorts to refrain from accompanying their principals and other politicians to polling booths as that will attract stringent disciplinary measures from the command.

The idea is for citizens to freely participate in the electoral process devoid of intimidation, harassment or fear.

Those affected to the warning are quasi Security outfits such as vigilante groups, hunters, security outfits, and any other voluntary organisation, without legal backing should not form part of the exercise, as such anyone found in uniform flouting this directive will be arrested and arraigned before the court during the forthcoming elections.

The order is to ensure a safe, secure and enabling environment for the smooth conduct of the exercise, the command wishes to once again enjoin all eligible electorates to be law-abiding and turn out to exercise their franchise.

Consequently, in case of any emergency, the command can be reached through the following emergency phone lines for prompt response: 08150567771, 08031230631, 09165472923.