Domestic worker cuts off genitals of 72-year-old woman in Anambra 

A 72-year-old woman’s sexual organs and other parts of her body were cut off and harvested by her domestic worker identified as Onyebuchi Ezeh, for money rituals in Anambra State.

The incident happened in Umunze, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state last Thursday.

Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, the media assistant to the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this to journalists, yesterday.

She said the incident was discovered after the survivor raised alarm when the suspect alongside two other men attacked her in her house and cut off her genital organs including her nipple, her ear, and fingers among others.

The suspect confessed that he and some others at large committed the act on the instruction of a native doctor, who had promised to make them billionaires if they brought the required organs.

The culprit, who is a native of Abakaliki in Ebonyi State said he usually helps in cutting palm trees for the aged survivor and explained that they embarked on the dastardly act because they wanted to get rich according to the assurances of the native doctor.

Ify Obinabo visited the woman at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku Awka where she is receiving medical attention.

Speaking during the visit, the commissioner expressed sadness over the development and assured that other persons involved in the crime would also be apprehended and charged to court.

The suspect, Onyebuchi Ezeh is currently at the State Criminal Investigative Department of the Anambra State Police Command Awka and will soon be arraigned before the Children and Gender Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka.