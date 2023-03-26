Diya: An accomplished Army General – Amosun

Senator Ibikunle Amosun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has commiserated with the Diya family of Odogbolu in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State, on the demise of the former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya.

Amosun, in a condolence message he personally signed, described the late Diya as an accomplished Army General and qualified legal practitioner.

The condolence message read, “early this morning the rank of Nigeria’s Elder Statesmen and significant personalities got further depleted with the death of one time Military Administrator of Ogun State, ex- Chief of Defence Staff, and former Chief of General Staff, our own Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya”.

“An accomplished Army General and qualified Legal Practitioner, the late Oladipo Diya in his life time served Nigeria meritoriously in many capacities beginning from his commissioning as Army 2nd Lieutenant in March, 1967”.

“His sharp intellect and diligence earned him diverse promotion and appointment as Platoon Commander, 6th Battalion, Ikeja; Commanding Officer, 101 Battalion; Deputy Adjutant-General; Director, Army Personnel Services; Commander, Nigerian Contingent in the UN Peace Keeping Operations and later Chief Military Personnel for the entire United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon”.

,He was also GOC 82 Division; Commandant, National War College; Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of General Staff”.

“General Diya was also well regarded for unusual grace upon his life as recipient of God’s special anointing which ensured that he survived myriad of intrigues and several near-death encounters in his Military and public service career”.

“Undoubtedly, he was a child of destiny purposed to live long”.

“In this wise, I join the Diya family in thanksgiving to the heavens for a life that ran its full course according to God’s plan”.

My condolences go to the Diya “family of Odogbolu, particularly the widow, children and immediate household”.

“I pray that the Holy Spirit will comfort you all on all sides. I also pray that the soul of Lt. Gen. Donaldson Oladipo Diya will find eternal rest in the bosom of his Creator”.