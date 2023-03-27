Diya: Abiodun takes over burial arrangements

The Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun, on Monday said that the state would take over the burial of Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya, to give him a befitting farewell.

Abiodun said this during his condolence visit to the family at the late Diya’s residence in 31 Adekunle Fajuyi St., GRA, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Recall that Lt.-Gen. Diya died on March 26 at the age of 79.

The governor said that Diya was a former governor of Ogun State in 1984 and was an illustrious son of the state, in whom they were specially very pleased.

“His contribution to the state will be remembered for many years to come.



“The least we can do to honour him and support the family is to take over and give him a befitting farewell and that is what we are going to do.

“A committee will be set up that will comprise members of our cabinet and members of the family, to ensure that we give our departed son a befitting burial,” he said.

Abiodun said that one of the lessons that could be learnt from the life and times of Diya was to absolutely put your trust and faith in God.

“I learnt that when God is with you, and when your trust and faith is in God, man can sentence you but God will uphold you.

“A sentence was pronounced on Diya’s life but God upheld him and he lived for many more years after that sentence.

“So, for me, that is one of the take aways that I will remember from the life and times of Lt.-Gen. Diya, who we are going to immensely miss,” he said.

The governor said that Diya was a soldier, a lawyer and a gentleman, who rose to the peak of his career by becoming the Chief of Staff at the Supreme Headquarters.

“He aslo became the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Div, he was the Commandant of the Nigerian War College, after which he became the defacto vice president of Nigeria.

“His philanthropic intelligence and community involvement is such that we can not write the history of Ogun State without remembering him particularly or where he comes from , which is Odogbolu LGA.

“All of us in Ogun State will forever be grateful to the impactful life that he has lived,” Abiodun said.

He offered his deep condolences to Diya’s family on behalf of the entire people and government of Ogun State.

“Our prayer to the almighty God is to forgive his sins and grant recourse of his soul.

“We pray that the Almighty God will give his wife, Mrs Josephine Diya, the children and entire members of the family the heart to bear the loss,” Abiodun said.