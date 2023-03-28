Disregard claim of Odii’s withdrawal from Election tribunal – Ebonyi PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, says its governorship candidate, Dr Ifeanyichukwuma Odii has not withdrawn his suit from challenging the outcome of the governorship election at the tribunal.

The call is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki by Chief Abia Onyike, the director of Media and Publicity of the Governorship Campaign Council of the PDP.

The spokesman urged its supporters and faithful to disregard reports in a section of the media purporting that Obii had withdrawn from the suit pending at the election tribunal.

According to Onyike, the Social Media reports falsely announced that Odii, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the just concluded governorship and State Assembly elections has backed out of the legal challenge at the Governorship Election Tribunal.

“The attention of the Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Odii has been drawn to a fake news story being circulated by some faceless writers who used his name to issue a fabricated press statement, making the rounds in the Social Media.

“The writers also claimed that Odii had congratulated his APC opponent in the governorship election; this is a blatant falsehood as nothing of such ever took place.

“We hereby seize this opportunity to assure the teeming members of our great party, PDP and our massive supporters and great people of Ebonyi that there is no truth whatsoever in the trending fake News.

“We urge them to ignore the lies and falsehood and continue to support Odii and all our candidates who are involved in this legal challenge, aimed at retrieving all our stolen mandates and restoring the fundamental rights of Ebonyi citizens to choose leaders of their choice.

“Odii is resolute in his commitment to ensuring that justice is done and cannot betray the great confidence reposed and vested in him by the good people of Ebonyi.

“We can assure you that with God on our side, sooner than later, we shall all have course to rejoice,” the statement read.