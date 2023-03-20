Dikko, Katsina Governor-elect pays courtesy visit to Shema

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The newly elected governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda has paid an early morning courtesy visit to the residence of Katsina former Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema to thank him for supporting his governorship bid.

Dikko who arrived at the GRA residence of the former Governor in company of his deputy, Faruk Jobe was not only received by Shema and his first son, Yamani Shema.

Some of his loyalists were also on ground at his residence to receive the governor-elect. Among them are: Hon. Salisu Majigiri, House of Rep. member-elect for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency, Alhji Idi Kwado, Bishir Tanimu, Lawal Dankaba, Rabiu Gambo Bakori, among others.

Shema who assured of his support for the incoming administration, prayed for wisdom and strength for the governor-elect to lead Katsina State to enviable heights.