DIG Kokumo, 14 others retire from police

IT was a beehive of activities at the Police College, Ikeja, in Lagos, yesterday, as 15 senior police officers, including the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of South West zone, DIG Babatunde Kokumo, ended their 35-year career in the Nigeria Police Force.

Also among the retired officers were AIG Vivian Okenedo, the first female commissioner of Police, Oyo Police Command, and AIG Olatunji Akinbola, who retired as the AIG, Special Protection Unit, in Abuja.

Other Course 15 retired officers included AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, AIG Olatunji Akingbola, AIG Andrew Amengheme, AIG Amaechi Elumelu, AIG Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, AIG Eboka Friday, AIG Adesina Soyemi, AIG Ashafa Adekunle, AIG Edward Egbuka, AIG Olawale Olokode, AIG Abutu Yaro, CP Adetokunbo Owolabi, and CP Selem Amachree.

The senior police officers, who were the last batch of the first set of graduates from the Nigeria Police Academy, POLAC Wudil in Kano State, were enlisted into the Nigeria Police on March 15, 1988, as Course 15.

Speaking at the Pull-Out Parade, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba, commended the retiring officers for contributing to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation at large.

The IGP, who was represented by DIG Adeyinka Adeleke, said: “It is worthy of note to state that the course has produced the 21st indigenous Inspector-General of Police, DIGs, AIGs, and several Commissioners of Police with great virtues. The force will greatly miss their wealth of experience and exemplary leadership qualities which is required in combating the nation’s security challenges.

“Having served the nation in various capacities and different international assignments where most of them displayed a high level of competence and also won huge accolades, it is, therefore, imperative to celebrate them colourfully.”

Speaking on behalf of his course mates and other retired officer, DIG Kokumo said: “198 of us commenced the police training on March 15, 1988 but 178 completed the training. Today, we are 15 being pulled out of service.

“Many of them had retired before now, while many were called to glory long before they reached retirement age.”