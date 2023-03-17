Desmond Elliot Vs Olumide Oworu; who wins soul of Surulere constituency?

By Benjamin Njoku

The die is cast as two Nollywood actors, Desmond Elliot and The Johnsons star, Olumide Oworu battle for the soul of Surulere Constituency 1 at the Lagos House of Assembly as they head for the polls this morning. The two actors by all ratings have what it takes to occupy the exalted seat. But one person must definitely coast home to victory at the end of the day.

While Desmond Elliot is a popular face, having occupied the position in the last eight years under the platform of the ruling APC, Olumide Oworu is a firebrand ‘Obidient’, who’s contesting for the seat on the platform of Labour Party.

Oworu, who seems to be the favourite of many of his colleagues in the movie industry said he’s in the race to champion the cause of youth development and wants a chance to make a change.

“The youth of this generation in Nigeria are more politically aware now more than ever and are now striving to have their voices heard and take part in the government process of this great country,” the 28 year-old Oworu stated.

Meanwhile, as an old horse in the game, Desmond Elliot still holds his own cloud and may spring a surprise at the polls. Though he came out days back to apologize for his careless utterances during the #endsars saga, which many are still holding against him now, it’s believed, however, that the baby face actor-turned-politician may once again enjoy the love and support of Surulere people. But whatever it is, one thing is certain that a winner must surely emerge at the end of the exercise today. Your guess is as good as mine.