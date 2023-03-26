Designer, Mateno Authentic opens VGC showroom, set to unveil 2023 collections

By Ayo Onikoyi

Princess Joylin Ohoro, the Chief Executive Officer of Mateno Authentic Design, a unisex name in the fashion industry that caters to both old and young has opened her in-house showroom along Road 12 in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.

According to her in a chat with Potpourri during the unveiling event, the big idea behind the flagship showroom is to cater to her numerous clientele that cuts across the rich, the famous and the influential people on the Island, who like to stand out, looking glamorous.

The fashionista and the boss lady at Mateno Authentic Design (MAD) also revealed that opening of the showroom is the first step in their total rebranding as they are set to unveil their 2023 collections as well as opening a fashion academy to train a new generation of designers moulded in the image of the MAD brand and identity.

“We just opened our in-house garment factory and showroom at road 12 in Victoria Garden City (VGC) Lagos and set to unveil our 2023 collections for the Kings and Queens. We are coming out bigger and better with a bang. Our fashion school will be opened for admission this year as well,” she said,

Born in Delta State, Princess Joylin Ohoro has devoted over a decade of her life in manipulation of fabrics to create beautiful designs that had earned her accolades and recognitions, amongst which was Most Outstanding Fashion Designer Entrepreneur of The Year at City Pride Achievers Award CPAA 2022.

Princess Joylin Ohoro is a fashionista who derives optimum passion in seeing people looking elegant in different clothing accessories and attires. She has been able to achieve this aim through her input into the fashion sector over the years.

As a creative designer, stylist, model and CEO of Mateno Authentic Design (MAD) she possesses the attitude of a queen because she’s royal and loyal. She specializes in creating dream dresses and royal robes that give a wow look.

According to her, her selling point is the “royalty feelings” that clients get when they put on dresses made by Mateno Authentic Design.