By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Igede and Idoma Communities residents in Kaduna have expressed sadness over the recent clashes between some communities in Obi and Otukpo LGA of Benue State.

Engr. Ejoga Inalegwu and Elder Sunday Oibe, concerned natives of the communities, in a statement on Friday, called on the government to ensure the deployment of security to the affected communities so as to stop any attempt to escalate the situation.

“We are saddened by the violent clashes between youth from some communities in Obi and Otukpo Local Government Areas of Benue state which occurred on Monday, March 13, 2023, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property worth millions of Naira “

“We condemn this primitive and lawless act in the strongest term.

To say the least, we are perplexed by the destruction of lives and property in the most horrifying manner over an issue that could have been resolved by the electricity company and community leaders from both sides.”

“It is baffling that the Igede people in Obi LGA and their Idoma brothers in Otukpo LGA could resort to the brutal attack on each other over a misunderstanding on electricity supply.

Violence has never been a solution to any dispute or disagreement, rather it costs pain and destroys the friendship and brotherhood that existed over the years.

This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to repeat itself anywhere in Benue state.”

“We appeal to the youth to be calm and desist from taking the laws into their hands.

Trust, peace, harmony and a sense of community among the two ethnic groups had been shattered by this incident and everything must be done to mend the broken relationship.”

“Community, religious and political leaders from both sides must rise to the occasion by ensuring the return of peace and avoid the escalation of the violence.

Benue state has suffered so much in the hands of invading terrorists and we cannot afford any form of the communal clash at this trying moment in our lives.”

“Igede and Idoma are brothers. Why should we resort to brutality against each other over issues that could have been amicably resolved? We appealed to the youths from both sides, to calm down and embrace peace.”

“The Benue state government must not allow the unfortunate incident to degenerate. The government should ensure the deployment of security to the affected communities to stop any attempt to escalate the situation.

We also called on the state government to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the culprits to justice to serve as a deterrent to others,” they said.