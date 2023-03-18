Delta: Violence mars election at Evwerni, BIVAS machine destroyed

…as thugs destroy all electoral material

There is growing tension in Evwerni right now as thugs have destroyed all electoral material, including some BIVAS machines.

As of the time of filing this report, voting has been disrupted in all the polling units in Evwerni, in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

A team of journalists monitoring the elections were prevented from entering the community by the rampaging thugs.

It was gathered that security personnel sent to the community have been compromised as they allegedly supervised the disruption of the process.

Some of the corp members and other electoral officials were attacked by the thugs, some sustained injuries, and about three BIVAS machines were smashed.

Evwerni is the country home of the Founding Leader of APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, whom some PDP leaders had allegedly boasted that they will not allow voting to take place, and even with security personnel on ground, they were able to carry out their threats.