Delta Polls: Oborevwori sustains lead in 18 LGs, as collation of results resume

…Omo-Agege wins 4 LGs, Ogboru, others nil
By Festus Ahon, ASABA
COLLATION of the Delta State Governorship election, Monday, resumed morning at about 9:40 am with the announcement of results from Ughelli North Local Government Area, where the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, polled 34,955 votes.
The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 15,198 votes while the Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela secured 1,438 votes. The collation of Ughelli North brought the total number of Local Government Areas so far announced to 22.
In all, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori has won in 18 Local Government Areas while APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege has won in four local government areas. Gubernatorial Candidates of APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, Mr Ken Pela of the Labour Party, and Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi of SDP, are yet to win any local government area in the March 18th gubernatorial election.
In Isoko South, PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 19,963 votes, the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 15,954 votes and the Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, got 492 votes.
In Ukwuani Local Government Area, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 19,963 votes, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege 15,954 votes and Labour Party’s Ken Pela, scored 492 votes.
The results as announced are:
Ika North-East results:
APC-4,733
LP. -1,990
PDP-26,760
Aniocha North LG:
APC – 4,386
LP – 1,883
PDP – 8,938
Ndokwa East LG:
APC – 9,044
LP – 251
PDP – 10,146
IKA SOUTH:
APC 6,790
LP 4,495
PDP
PATANI LG:
APC 4,743
LP 85
PDP 6,069
UDU LG:
APC 13,154
LP 1,886
PDP 9,746
SAPELE LG:
APC 12,090
LP 1,458
PDP 15,217
ANIOCHA SOUTH:
APC 4,622
LP 5,107
PDP 10,032
UVWIE LG:
APC 12,389
LP 6,340
PDP 9,776
OKPE LG:
APC 8,679
LP 1,155
PDP 14,544
BOMADI LG:
APC 4728
LP 100
PDP 12340
Ethiope East LG:
APC 11,600
APGA 2,214
LP 530
PDP 13,030
Oshimili North LG:
APC 5,329
LP 2,983
PDP 35,966
Warri South LG:
APC 11,569
LP 3,743
PDP 15,299
Oshimili South LG
APC – 4,763
LP – 10,148
PDP – 23,149
Isoko North LGA
APC – 10,811
LP – 894
PDP – 15,899
Ethiope West LG:
APC 6758
LP 304
PDP 7065
UGHELLI NORTH:
APC 34,955
LP 1,438
PDP 15,198
Isoko South LG:
APC 15,954
LP 492
PDP 19,963
UKWUANI LG:
APC 7,591
LP 791
PDP 14,640
Ndokwa West LG:
APC 10,252
LP 935
PDP 15,539
