Delta polls: Morka wins Polling Units for APC, Omo-Agege, Ofume

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Barr. Felix Morka, won his polling units for the Party in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Delta state.

A statement from the party indicated that Morka voted at his unit 5, Ward 8 polling booth located at Odili Primary School, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the State.

The party spokesman also won the two units in both elections in his native Alidinma community in ward 5 of same local government area. Although Morka hails from Agbor Alidinma in ward 5, he votes in ward 8, Boji-Boji metropolis where he resides.

He attributed the victory of APC in the units to the undeniable legacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration which the people of the area believe can be replicated by an APC administration in the state.

According to him, the APC appeal as well as the people’s faith in the capacity of the “in-coming Governor to transform the State” also factored in the victory.

Whereas the APC polled 86 in the governorship election in unit 5, ward 8, to defeat the PDP and LP who polled 72 and 44, respectively, it garnered 80 votes in the House of Assembly election to dwarf PDP’s 71 and LP’s 49 votes.

The Party fielded the Senator representing Delta Central and Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, as its governorship candidate in Delta State, while a Canadian-trained lawyer, Barr. Festus Ofume, was on the ballot for the House of Assembly for Ika South constituency.

The collation for the entire local government council as well as that of the State was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report on Sunday afternoon.